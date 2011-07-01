Programmable keys

Following the success of P.I. Engineering's XK-24 programmable keypad, the XK-12+Jog & Shuttle fits the same footprint, suitable for handheld or desktop use. P.I. Engineering replaced 12 keys with a jog and shuttle controller while keeping all the popular features from the XK-24.

The X-keys features re-legendable keys with assignable blue and red back lighting. Software is free for Windows and Mac users, as are software development kits for programmers.

Comprehensive technical support for hardware and software is also available.