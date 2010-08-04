ProConsultant Informatique to unveil LOUISE 5.0 at IBC

ProConsultant Informatique will unveil LOUISE 5.0 at IBC2010. Version 5.0 offers many feature enhancements, including end-to-end nonlinear content management with integrated production tools and targeted ad placement capabilities.

The fully integrated Media Bench module of LOUISE, which is used to create promos and thumbnails, can now be used to further monetize content through the creation of customized overlays for content viewed on nonlinear platforms. ProConsultant also will demonstrate integration with Nuage Production, showing a complete nonlinear workflow that includes delivery to smart phones, Apple iPhones and iPads. Overlay messages can be used to build user loyalty and brand extension and for "e-couponing," "click-to-purchase" and commercial advertising.

In addition, shown for the first time will be a new extension of LOUISE that facilitates the targeted placement of ads into programming viewed on nonlinear platforms.

See ProConsultant Informatique at Stand 2.B21.