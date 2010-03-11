ProConsultant Informatique to show LOUISE 5.0

ProConsultant Informatique will showcase LOUISE 5.0, its business management system, at the 2010 NAB Show.

LOUISE 5.0 provides an intelligent, robust business-oriented architecture for simultaneously managing and scheduling program assets across multiple linear and nonlinear outlets, including VOD, mobile and other services.

The latest version includes new, updated and customizable graphical interfaces along with modules for streamlining nonlinear production.

LOUISE addresses full-cycle business management, including global governance of rights and scheduling across multiple departments with centralized data management, metadata tracking and customizable reports. Flexible tools and user-friendly interfaces tailored to job functions facilitate data entry, prevent errors and eliminate redundant tasks. A workflow engine streamlines production and delivery.

The company also will demonstrate its CINDY crosschannel air-time sales/traffic software.

See ProConsultant Informatique at NAB Show Booth N6624.