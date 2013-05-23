Prism Sound launches two versions of SADiE 6

Prism Sound has released two new versions of its SADiE 6 software.

SADiE 6 Professional and SADiE 6 Lite are designed to bring this ground-breaking audio production and recording software to a much wider audience by allowing users to access the software at a lower price point.

SADiE 6 Lite presents the core capabilities of SADiE in an entry level package, while SADiE 6 Professional can handle unlimited tracks and incorporates one year's free support including all major updates. Both SADiE Lite and SADiE Professional include SADiE's unique and streamlined array of flexible and non-destructive editing tools such as the Playlist, Trim and Region editors. They also provide a slimmed down core set of iZotope VST plug-ins and the well-established palette of SADiE channel strip processing.

Both versions are available now as a download or on a dongle.