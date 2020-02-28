Primestream Focusing on Content Creation at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—It’s all about the creative process for Primestream at the 2020 NAB Show, as the company will have on hand a number of tools that are designed to streamline and simplify content creation.

A new part of Primestream’s lineup of products for content creation is Creative Bridge, a Mac OS application that offers workflows between creative tools and Primestream Xchange. Creative Bridge gives Final Cut Pro X and Avid ProTools users access to folders of media to and from the MAM while adding metadata and maintaining folder structure.

Primestream further adds to its flagship Xchange platform with a new collaboration with Blackmagic Design, the Xchange DaVinci Workflow Panel. This panel is natively integrated with DaVinci Resolve via a Blackmagic Workflow Panel SDK, giving users direct access to content libraries housed in Primestream’s asset management platform. It also supports full roundtrip workflows between DaVinci Resolve and Xchange.

New Visual Watermarking technology will also get a spot in the Primestream booth. This platform allows for watermarks to be displayed dynamically based on the active user viewing the video. The watermark includes the name of the user, IP address of the system and a date and time stamp. Dynamic positioning helps prevent the use of masking to remove a watermark.

The show will also serve as the launch of a native Newsroom Framework with Octopus NRCS integration. The Newsroom Framework is built directly into the Primestream Workflow Server core, allowing for tight integration with newsroom platforms, delivering stability and supporting quick turnaround for new newsroom features.

In addition, Project Dashboard is set for a show debut, giving users the ability to view the status of all projects across Xchange throughout the supply chain.

Primestream will be set up at booth SL2605 for the 2020 NAB Show, running April 18-22 in Las Vegas.