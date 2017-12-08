Prime Graphics v2.6 Now Available from ChyronHego

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego is unwrapping the latest version of its Prime Graphics, 64-bit, all-software rendering engine for the Prime graphics platform. The updated v2.6 now offers 16-bit color, 10-bit I/O, a new Scene camera effect, additional codecs for recording inputs and advanced touchscreen features.

Prime Graphics v2.6 is a 4K-ready, 3D graphics authoring and playout system. Among the key features for v2.6 is the Prime Designer, a design tool for graphics authoring. Prime Designer has a drag-and-drop intuitive design; Advanced Data Object provides filtered data binding; and integration with ChyronHego’s NewsTicker. The platform’s new Scene Camera effect enables users to add multiple cameras to a scene. In addition, an Inline Text effect enables users to add scene objects to text objects, like crawls.

Other toolkits available in the updated system include Prime Branding to deliver branding elements; Prime Clips, an integrated broadcast clip player; Prime News, a unified newsroom graphics system; Prime Studio Monitors for feeding graphics to non-standard-aspect-ratio monitors; Prime Interactive, a graphics-driven touchscreen; and Prime Workflow, an integrated extension of ChyronHego’s workflow content distribution and syncing technology.

Additional features include tube object and embedded Lua and shader effects to the Prime Interactive toolkit. Prime Studio Monitors now has subchannels for studio monitor solutions and stadium LED screens.