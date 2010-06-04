Portugal Telecom selects Envivio to power Internet TV service

Portugal Telecom (PT), the largest telecommunications and broadband service provider in Portugal, selected Envivio’s Three Screens delivery platform to support the commercial rollout of MEO@PC — a new television service for delivery to PCs.

The service relies on Envivio’s complete Internet TV solution, including 4Caster C4 encoders configured to deliver content via Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming and Silverlight, protected with PlayReady DRM. After an initial trial period, PT plans to offer subscribers a channel lineup and interactivity that mirrors its MEO@TV service throughout Portugal.

The Internet TV headend at PT uses Envivio 4Caster C4 encoders to simultaneously process video at a variety of resolutions. This enables PT to use Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming adaptive streaming technology for Silverlight, which ensures viewers receive uninterrupted video live play at the highest quality possible given variable network bandwidth and PC processing conditions. The Envivio encoders directly ingest the same sources as Portugal Telecom’s IPTV service, enabling the MEO@PC service to mirror PT’s IPTV channel lineup without requiring additional interfaces.

Microsoft and Envivio have developed a dedicated interface between the Envivio 4Caster C42 encoder and Microsoft PlayReady DRM Server to in order to secure delivery of content while ensuring transparency for subscribers. The Envivio 4Manager network management system provides system monitoring and redundancy management to maintain 24/7 service availability.