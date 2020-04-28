Polygon Labs Launches Two Subscription Graphic Services

NEW YORK—Polygon Labs now has a pair of at-home services that are available to users through an on-demand subscription service, Creative Hub and Training Lab.

Creative Hub is a remote, on-demand creative and professional services subscription that is meant for real-time graphics, channel branding and virtual production. With Creative Hub, news publishers and broadcasters can book any size project for virtual studios, augmented reality, branding, real-time graphics packages, interactive storytelling graphics, video walls, multiscreen tickers and downstream channels. Subscribers can purchase a specific number of creative service hours per month and use them when needed.

Creative Hub utilizes Vizrt, Unreal Engine and other real-time graphics platforms, as well as post-production projects using Adobe and Autodesk systems. Projects are developed remotely and delivered using online access project files.

Training Labs is a remote training service that specializes in Vizrt real-time graphics, workflow solutions and products for channel branding, template creation, virtual production, data visualization and interactive storytelling, according to Polygon Labs.

Users can sign up to an on-demand session, which provides training for a specific course, or a subscription session, which provides a continuous private or public training program. A basic subscription allows for users to join any monthly public sessions in the shared training calendar. Premium subscriptions allows for additional hours of private Q&A sessions and project support.