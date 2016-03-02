Polaroid LED Lighting Wand Now Available

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.—The Brightsaber Pro LED lighting wand is a new portable lighting tool that is now available from Polaroid. Able to be used as a handheld or mounted tool, the Brightsaber features an integrated rotating tungsten filter and can deliver 5800K daylight color with its 298-piece LED bulbs.

Weighing 22 oz., the Brightsaber is a portable lighting system that offers features like a tungsten color temperature filter, a multi-function infrared lamp and camera shutter remote, rechargeable battery pack, LED lamp driver chip for consistency and lighting stability, and a 1.7-inch diameter multipurpose grip.

Polaroid is now offering the Brightsaber pro at a starting price of $162.29.