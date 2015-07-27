PlayBox to Bring Full Version of SocialMediaBox to IBC 2015

LONDON – With so many social media sites out there, PlayBox Technology aims to offer users a way to streamline it all into one place with its SocialMediaBox. Available as a standalone product or integrated with the TitleBox channel branding system, SocialMediaBox allows comments from multiple social media sites to be quickly processed into a single broadcast stream. PlayBox will launch the full production version at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show.

Using a standard Web browser, operators can use SocialMediaBox to view preconfigured feeds from various sources, adding desired posts to a customized list. Comments can then be edited and published immediately, or held for approval before being used in live programs.

A single SocialMediaBox account can be used by several TV shows and channels. Multiple accounts can be assigned and be able to create custom feeds and set each feed as private.

PlayBox Technology is an international communications and information technology company for the broadcast and corporate markets. It will have SocialMediaBox and other products on display at booth 8.B70 during IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.