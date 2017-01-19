PlayBox Technology Updates Neo and CloudAir Systems

LONDON—PlayBox Technology has gone with the old adage of killing two birds with one stone, announcing updates to both its Neo series and CloudAir broadcast playout systems.

The server-based Neo series of products is designed for providing a complete on-site playout system and includes the AirBox Neo, TitleBox Neo, CaptureBox Neo, ProductionAirBox Neo, and SafeBox Neo.

The AirBox Neo update provides the single server system with streaming input compatibility with HTTP(S), UDP, RTMP, MMS(H) and YouTube, plus streaming output support for UDP, RTSP and ATSC.

The TitleBox graphics and character generator gains the ability to accept and export database and spreadsheet content, as well as support of NewTek Tricaster NDI protocol and an API plug-in for Blackmagic Design DeckLink cards.

The multichannel ingest server CaptureBox Neo has added the same new streaming input capabilities as TitleBox and can now support HEVC file format and direct ingest from Sony’s XAVC 4K recording format.

Updates to the ProductionAirBox Neo media manipulation and delivery system include enhanced playlist performance, faster operational response, enhanced audio quality, audio media trimming, XKeys control compatibility, NDI protocol compatibility, and support for 4K 50p, 59.94p and 60p.

Lastly, SafeBox Neo replicates remote content to local playout server folders for safe transmission and can now handle multiple instances, subtitle copying and additional media file copying.

The cloud-based Software-as-a-Service CloudAir system’s updates include a new transcoder capable of handling multiple file containers and formats, including MPEG PS/TS, MXF, QT, AVI, MP4, GXF, MPG2, H.264, ProRes, DNX HD and MJPEG. Additional updates are an enhanced graphics editor template preparation interface, improved playlist editing, advanced playlist export to electronic program guides, and automated linking of sorted assets.

PlayBox has also updated its Multi Backup Manager for backing up multiple playout channels simultaneously with a GPI alarm plug-in and router control for the Grass Valley NV9000.