Planar Unveils CarbonLight VX Series Of LED Displays

PORTLAND, Ore.—Planar today introduced the Planar CarbonLight VX Series line of LED display solutions optimized for the virtual production (VP), extended reality (XR) and broadcast display applications,

Based on lightweight, patented carbon fiber construction, Planar CarbonLight VX Series is well-suited for indoor, fine-pitch LED video wall, ceiling and flooring installations. The displays have been designed to deliver exceptional visual performance on film and movie sets, in broadcast studios and at entertainment venues. They also are appropriate for educational and corporate use, the company said.

The Planar CarbonLight VX Series offers VP and XR customers LED solutions that support a range of studio sizes and configurations, it said.

“LED video walls are a critical element in successful VP and XR applications, and the Planar CarbonLight VX Series separates Planar from the pack. From best-in-class visual performance to unmatched deployment versatility, the Planar CarbonLight VX Series addresses creative and technical professionals’ needs of today and tomorrow,” said company executive vice president Adam Schmidt.

The new LED series includes two LED display lines designed to be integrated with VP and XR stages.

The CarbonLight CLI VX Series supports hanging, wall-mounted, free-standing and curved LED video wall installations, in addition to other unique shapes that are intended to help smaller stages appear larger, it said.

It features HDR support, improved thermal management and uniformity, precise, flexible color management and a wide color gamut for greater color compatibility, including up to DCI-P3 color space with the Planar CarbonLight CLI VX1.9 model.

The family also includes a high LED refresh rate (3840Hz) to support smooth motion and offers frame rates ranging from 24Hz to 144Hz to ensure compatibility with various camera settings.

Available in 1.9 and 2.6mm pixel pitches, the Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series features models with Brompton VP controllers The CLI VX Series is available with models that support VP controllers from Colorlight, Planar said.

The Planar CarbonLight CLF VX Series LED flooring features a 2.6mm pixel pitch. It can be used to create a high-resolution, continuous canvas for on-cameras scenes, Planar said.