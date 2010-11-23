Pixelmetrix introduces DVStor-Eco for Japanese market

Pixelmetrix launched DVStor-Eco at the recent InterBEE show in Toyko. The DVStor-Eco applies video compression to optimize storage space for channel logging and is designed to meet specific compliance recording requirements in Japan. During live recording, the DVStor-Eco can transcode high-bandwidth video content to 2Mb/s with a built-in MPEG-2 encoder.

Key features of the DVStor-Eco include ASI input/output; IP playout recording of SI, datacast and EPG data; and RAID 5 protection. It also supports an optional internally mounted ISDB-T RF modulator that allows direct set-top box or TV connection for content playback and verification of datacasting services.