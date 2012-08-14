Pixelmetrix Enhances DVStor2 for IBC2012

SINGAPORE–Pixelmetrix will demo new enhancements to its DVStor2 Transport Stream Recording, Playout, Compliance Recording and Disaster Recovery product line at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11, in Amsterdam.

DVStor2 Timeline



DVStor2 will be shown with EPG support that simplifies locating and selecting specific programs within the massive library of the DVStor2. Once located, the entire program can be exported in native or reduced resolution. DVStor2 also sports a new Timeline Content Browser, with a browser that fits seamlessly into any network environment, helping operators find content in any input stream promptly. Once located, the operator can mark an "In" and "Out" point, and then export the clip via two clicks. Clips can be exported in MPEG-TS, Quicktime and MPEG-2 formats. The DVStor2 EPG augments the highly visual Timeline feature, providing direct visualization of program content on multiple services and transport streams.

“The Pixelmetrix DVStor2 capability has expanded beyond simple archive and storage management,” said Danny Wilson, Pixelmetrix President & CEO. “We constantly innovate with customers' ever changing needs in mind, catering to unique requirements – be it for Disaster Recovery or House of Worship.”

Another enhancement to the DVStor2 is the MultiFlow feature, which enables simultaneous and independent recording and playback of numerous content streams, allowing several time delayed streams originating from a single input or multiple inputs to be played out, all with one machine. Alternatively, a single DVStor2 can be deployed to provide compliance logging and media monitoring of many stations at a time.

Pixelmetrix will also demo the new Pelican Video Encoder and OTT Media Grinder (OMG) QoS/QoE solution for Over-The-Top Video.

Pixelmetrix will be in Stand 1.F34.