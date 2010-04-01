Pilat Media to highlight new IBMS Rights

Pilat Media will feature its newly launched IBMS Rights, the latest addition to the company's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) product suite, at the 2010 NAB Show.

IBMS Rights is a stand-alone system that enables centralized rights management for any broadcast content, spanning the entire broadcast operation across multiple platforms and third-party systems. With IBMS Rights, broadcasters can centrally log and manage consumption and distribution rights for all acquired or produced content, both long and short form, across both linear conventional TV and nonlinear online and new media services.

The integration of scheduling and rights in one system leads to improved operational efficiency because a deal with its defined rights is entered only once and then exploited by all linear and on-demand scheduling activities, with distribution licenses feeding off that same set of deal rights. This also facilitates content planning activities, such as revenue projections and long-term planning.

See Pilat Media at NAB Show Booth N5812.