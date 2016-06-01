Photon Beard Launches New Highlight LED Studio Softlights

CHICO, CALIF.—Photon Bear’s Highlight Fluorescent lights have been around for more than 20 years, according to the company, but now the company has introduced the Highlight LED range of lights that duplicates many of the same attributes with LED features.

The new Highlight LED lights consist of four models that range from 90W to 360W. The lights use remote phosphor technology for accurate and consistent light quality with high CRI and TLCI ratings. Phosphor strops can be snapped in and out to change from Tungsten to Daylight. The lights also feature passive cooling technology and modular design techniques.

Photon Beard said that it will start shipping the new lights in June.