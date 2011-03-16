PESA to Unveil Cheetah DRS-EARS Router

PESA’s DRS Audio Distributed Routing System

At NAB, PESA will highlight its new Cheetah Enterprise Audio Routing System (EARS) architecture.



Based on PESA’s DRS Audio Distributed Routing System, the new Cheetah DRS-EARS is a third-generation system that can now be configured up to 6144x6144 and beyond. The system removes the boundaries between mixed signal formats and delivers it anywhere and any way. Cheetah DRS-EARS allows users to integrate AES/EBU, analog audio, MADI and timecode all within one distributed system.



By allowing up to 128 inputs or outputs to be placed in different locations, systems can be built to maximize efficiency in cable management. Using Gig-E for data packet distribution, an input frame and output frame are connected up to 300-feet away from the main processing frame using only one RJ-45 cable or miles away using a single fiber-optic connection.



The EARS Data Exchange Engine (DXE) supports up to 24 ports in 1 RU and can interconnect frames to build a system up to 1536x1536 mono.



PESA will be at Booth N4123.



