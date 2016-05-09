Peerless-AV Unveils UltraView Outdoor TVs

AURORA, ILL.—A new line of outdoor TVs has been announced from Peerless-AV. The UltraView Outdoor TVs are weatherproof televisions available in 49-, 55- and 65-inch models.

55-inch UltraView Outdoor TV

The UltraView TVs are equipped with an LED backlight that provides full 1080p resolution. The TVs feature built-in weatherproof internal speakers and are capable of operating in temperatures that range from -24-degrees to 122-degrees Farenheit. It also comes with a waterproof and dustproof remote.

The 49-inch and 55-inch models are now available from Peerless-AV; the 65-inch model is slated to be released in July.