Pebble Beach Systems introduces Marina to U.S. market

Pebble Beach Systems introduced its Marina enterprise-level automation system to the U.S. market at the 2010 NAB Show. The platform is targeted at larger-scale installations, going well beyond the traditional device and playlist control model for automation systems. With increasing demands on broadcast facilities, the requirement to dynamically allocate resources and accurately plan for expansion or consolidation, and the need to provide new and enhanced revenue streams, today’s broadcasters are looking for more scalability and modularity from their automation solutions.

Marina delivers comprehensive content capture, management and delivery functionality. With real-time visualization of all of the devices in the workflow, together with the ability to dynamically allocate resources and seamlessly manage transactions between independent silos, it opens opportunities for new streams of revenues without increasing the burden on the infrastructure.