Pebble Beach Systems, Blue Lucy Team on Beluga

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—The team of Pebble Beach Systems and Blue Lucy has come up with a new workflow engine, content management and video processing system, Beluga. Able to be integrated with Pebble’s Marina automation system, Beluga offers targeted file delivery, content preparation and integrated QC workflows.

Pebble Beach Systems CEO Tom Gittins and Blue Lucy CEO and Founder Julian Wright

Beluga focuses on preparing content for playout and distribution. This is done by checking segmentation and program content, allowing for conformance editing, performing QC and generating reports. Beluga also adds transcoding and proxy creation to Marina’s existing toolset. With its web-based interface, teams on the Beluga can interact with the media.

Additional features for the Beluga include advanced traffic/schedule workflows; drag and drop workflow builder; media versioning and replacement; automated or manual file delivery to playout servers, with archive support; metadata synchronization to and from Marina; and integration with post editing systems.

Pebble offers the Beluga in different pre-defined configurations for different workflows, use cases and system sizes.