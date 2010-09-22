Pebble Beach launches Dolphin integrated channel device

Pebble Beach Systems has launched Dolphin, a software-based integrated channel solution that runs on standard IT hardware to deliver highly automated, multichannel ingest and playout. It can operate as a stand-alone product under Neptune or Marina automation control, or as part of a larger system that incorporates other playout devices, and integrates seamlessly into a system that employs independent video servers, graphics or captioning devices for prime channels as well as hybrid channels that mix Dolphin with best-of-breed discreet devices.

Dolphin is available in four basic configurations, each with a choice of 2.4TB of internal or scalable external nearline attached storage. As an SD/HD video server, master control switcher, CG and channel-branding solution, Dolphin supports an extensive range of compression and file formats. With full up- and downscaling on ingest and playout, and the ability to mix file formats on the same timeline, the device provides operation flexibility. Legacy SD content can be mixed seamlessly with new HD material and presented for playout in a unified format.

