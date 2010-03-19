Pearson offers new certification flash cards for iPhone, iPad

Pearson IT Certification has launched a new Cert Flash Cards App for the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch for those professionals interested in pursuing technical certification and looking for accessible, quality preparation tools.

Users can quiz themselves on a wide range of IT certifications, including CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft, CISSP and VMWare, and are able to enter their own answers, grade answers, create custom flash card sets, view/e-mail score reports to assess strengths and weaknesses.

The new app focuses on certifications including CCNA and CompTIA A+ and follows the recent announcement of book and library reader apps now available from Pearson.

The free downloadable app contains one sample section of cards for an IT certification exam and enables customers to purchase the remaining flash cards through an in-app purchase feature.