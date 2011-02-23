PCI to Feature LOUISE, CINDY at NAB



ProConsultant Informatique will showcase the new capabilities of its flagship LOUISE business management solution, and also introduce new nonlinear scheduling features for CINDY, the company’s sales management software at the NAB Show.



LOUISE provides an enterprise-wide, unified framework with specialized tools to tackle the challenges of multichannel broadcasting and nonlinear publishing. LOUISE is built on open standards with a flexible architecture and integrates with other broadcast, automation and distribution systems. LOUISE users can create customized overlays for content viewed on nonlinear platforms such as smart phones and iPad.



PCI will also demo CINDY, a sales system that now includes new modules designed specifically to manage ad placements across nonlinear platforms. CINDY covers the full range of account management, automated and manual scheduling, invoicing and financial reporting. CINDY now extends its capabilities to new media environments, adding the ability to target advertising in nonlinear programming.



CINDY can operate as a standalone application or be integrated with other advertising systems and databases.



PCI will be at Booth N5812.



