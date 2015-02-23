Pasternack’s New Ultra-Mini Cable Assemblies Operate to 6 GHz

IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack introduced new lines of ultra-miniature UMCX, WMCX and HMCX32 coaxial cable assemblies. These low profile, flexible micro-coax jumper cables offer operation from DC to 6 GHz and were designed for wireless applications including Wi-Fi, wireless LAN, Bluetooth, ZigBee, LTE, mini-PCI, mobile antenna/GPS/radio systems, PDA/PCS/cellular handset application and other wireless communications systems. These cables are commonly used to connect an external antenna to a mini-PCB.



The new RF cable assemblies from Pasternack include 40 configurations with multiple coax options including 0.81, 1.13 and 1.37 mm, RG178 and double-shielded RG178 (RG178-DS). Both in-series and between-series cables are available in this release and the miniature UMCX, WMCX and HMCX32 snap-on connectors have mated connection heights ranging from 1.2 to 2.5 mm.



Pasternack’s new UMCX and WMCX cable jumpers are compatible with Hirose U.FL and W.FL connectors respectively.Ultra-miniature UMCX, WMCX and HMCX32 cable assemblies from Pasternack are offered in standard lengths from stock while custom lengths and special configurations are available upon request. Custom cables can be assembled from the UMCX 2.5 series using RG178 coax with more than 100 compatible connector options that can be selected from Pasternack’s catalog of coaxial connectors. Each of the new cable assemblies in this offering are 100 percent RF and continuity tested prior to shipment.



The ultra-miniature UMCX, WMCX and HMCX32 cable assemblies are available today from stock.