Pasternack Unveils New Waveguide Frequency Mixers

IRVINE, CALIF.—The new millimeter wave waveguide frequency mixers from Pasternack are available in six-down and six-up conversion models that cover the full Ka, Q, U, V, E and W bands. The mixers feature GaAs Schottky Barrier Beam Lead Diodes in balance configurations that require a +13 dBm LO drive and display low levels of conversion loss.

These waveguide mixers, also referred to as waveguide converters, serve as a building block for mm-wave receivers that are used to down-convert high frequency signals to usable RF frequencies. They can also be used for test and measurement applications, as well as up-convert RF signals to mm-wave frequencies for point-to-point radio and mm-wave radar applications.

The mixers operate over RF and LO frequency bands ranging from 26.5-110 GHz with and IF frequency covering DC to 18 GHz. Conversion loss ranges from 6-9 dB, depending on the model. Maximum RF input power is +5 dBm and performance is specified over an operating temperature of zero to 50 degrees C.

Pasternack has the new waveguide mixers in-stock and available for shipping.