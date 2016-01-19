Pasternack Debuts New RF Amplifier

IRVINE, CALIF.—RF, microwave and millimeter wave product provider Pasternack has introduced a new rackmount variable gain RF amplifier with performance from 100 MHz to 18 GHz, the PE15A7000. The 19-inch rack mounted unit is designed for lab use and test and measurement applications.

The broadband frequency coverage for the RF amplifier is 100 MHz to 18 GHz with high gain levels of 50 dB minimum over a temperature of -40 degrees to 85 degrees Celsius. It features integrated digitally controlled attenuators with a dynamic range of up to 60 dB with a 1 dB step size. A 6.5 dB noise figure and 14 dBm output P1dB is its typical performance.

The package comes with a front panel LED display with manual control dial and SMA connectors. There is also a nine pin D-Sub Miniature connector on the rear panel. In addition, the amplifier is environmentally sealed and meets a series of MIL-STD-202F test conditions.

The amplifier can manually control the gain level with precise attenuation step size over a wide frequency band; or the included RS-232 serial cable and Ethernet connection can be linked to a PC computer to command control for automated testing applications.

The PE15A7000 amplifier from Pasternack is in stock and available for shipping.