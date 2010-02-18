Panasonic to unveil portable P2 media storage unit

Panasonic Broadcast will unveil the AG-MSU10 P2 media storage unit, a portable workflow tool that simplifies the process of backup or aggregating P2 content to a larger, removable solid-state drive, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Announced in February, the storage unit provides fast, stable transfer of data and removes the need for computers or larger, more expensive appliances in the field to free up P2 cards for additional shooting.

The MSU10 has a small form factor with two slots: one for a P2 card and the other for the AG-MBX10 removable housing that encloses a standard 2.5in SATA solid-state drive. Equipped with USB 2.0 and eSATA connectors, the drive can be connected to PCs and Macintosh computers.

