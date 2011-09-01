PAG to unveil battery linking system at IBC20112

PAG will introduce PAGlink, a new high-power linking battery system, at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

PAGlink is a system of V-Mount Li-Ion batteries that link batteries together in multiples to create super-high capacities, and to enable higher loads to be drawn. They can be transported by passenger aircraft without quantity restriction, enabling users to bring the power that’s needed to any location.



PAGlink is a one-system power solution for all types of professional cameras, designed to power the full range of equipment used by broadcast stations, hire facilities and production companies.

PAGlink can be used to power HD DSLRs, handheld camcorders, broadcast cameras, HD high-end digital cinema and 3-D camera set-ups.

See PAG at IBC2011 Stand 11.E20.