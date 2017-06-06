Osprey Video Integrates Capture Cards With NewTek NDI

DALLAS—Osprey Video and NewTek have announced a collaboration that will see Osprey’s entire range of capture cards support NewTek’s Network Device Interface. With the integration, all Osprey cards will be recognizable as a source by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard Ethernet local area network, allowing broadcasters to produce video over IP.

NDI is a bidirectional standard that enables facilities to share video and audio over IP by sending and receiving multiple input and output signals between devices on a network. NDI works independently of changing specifications and formats and supports integration with ASPEN, SMPTE 2022 and other standards.

The integration applies to all current Osprey Video capture cards, including its new 900 series.