Origo TV streamlines subtitling with Softel technology

Hungarian broadcaster Origo TV has installed an automated subtitling and Teletext solution, based on Softel Swift and Cyclone technology, at its Budapest headquarters.

The installation allows the broadcaster to meet requirements for subtitling and Teletext across its four channels, with the capability for live subtitling on each channel. The Softel solution includes Swift Create subtitle preparation and repurposing workstations; Swift TX subtitle management and playout with live input, together with an interface to Origo TV’s newsroom system; and the Cyclone Teletext management and transmission platform with Flair Teletext editors.

Installed in collaboration with Softel’s Hungarian system integration partner Studiotech Hungary, the solution deployed at Origo TV also utilizes the Softel vFlex SD and HD SDI ancillary data inserter to insert the Teletext signal into the broadcast SDI video. The Softel Swift Create is used to prepare subtitle files for playout by Swift TX as well as live input for subtitling of live events, while Swift TX is integrated with the Pebble Beach automation system to control playout of subtitle files or switching of control for live subtitling.

Origo TV’s Teletext workflow integrates the Softel Cyclone Teletext content management and transmission system with Flair Teletext editors, using customized Batch TCL scripting to import external data into the Teletext system using “drop-box” functionality. The solution allows automatic page updates, along with remote Web access for Teletext production staff.

The Swift family of subtitling products from Softel provides an integrated, end-to-end subtitling/captioning solution from workflow management and subtitle preparation through to time-of-air delivery management and monitoring. Swift TX enables multichannel subtitle transmission in either a single or multibox configuration and multiformat subtitle transmission with transcoding in real time, along with retiming for turnaround services.

SD and HD compatible, and with tight integration into a broad range of automation and workflow systems, Swift TX delivers high reliability with master/standby and “N+1” configurations.