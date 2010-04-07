Orban to debut Optimod-TV with Penteo Surround at 2010 NAB Show

Orban will debut Optimod-TV 8685 with Penteo Surround at the 2010 NAB Show. Penteo’s stereo-to-5.1 audio process enables the new Optimod-TV 8685 to provide five-band and two-band audio processing for surround-sound broadcasting and webcasting. The partnership between Orban and Penteo makes it possible for TV stations to effortlessly and automatically broadcast their legacy stereo programming and commercials in discrete 5.1 surround. Penteo 5.1 is completely compatible with TVs that have stereo audio systems, because these sets will reproduce the original stereo that was applied to the Penteo upmixer. The 8685 is also ideal for mastering audio in broadcast productions as well as productions intended for media such as DVD and Blu-ray.

See Orban at NAB Show Booth C1657.