Orad to showcase new PlayMaker video server at NAB 2012

Orad will be presenting a lineup of its newest products at the upcoming 2012 NAB show. This lineup includes its PlayMaker SD/HD, slow-motion video server. The server is designed to meet the growing challenges of live sports productions. It provides up to eight I/O channels of high-quality ingest in multiple video formats, including DVCpro, DNxHD and JPEG200, with synchronized slow-motion replay and powerful yet simple editing tools.

With its PlayNet module, the server provides Gigabit network file sharing between servers for preview, copy or instant playout of clips from remote servers. For a fast turnaround workflow, PlayMaker introduces instant import and export capabilities to almost any storage or NLE environment. In addition, the server supports tapeless workflow with the export and import of video footage to and from NLE systems.