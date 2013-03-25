Orad to Premier HDVG4 Video Graphics Platform at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Orad will premiere its new HDVGA Video Graphics Platform, powered by a 64-bit OS and native 64-bit rendering engine. With native support for 3G/1080p, the HDVG4 can be configured for up to 16 live video inputs, and up to eight 1080p or 16 1080i outputs.



The HDVG4 was designed for multiple cross-platform outputs. For example, a single HDVG4 box can generate a 4K signal as well as H1080i HD, SD, and IP stream output, and its built-in clip store facilitates multi-clip playback that supports all commonly used video codecs.



Running on the virus-free Linux operating system, the HDVG4 rendering platform supports demanding broadcast applications and Orad’s entire range of real-time graphics solutions.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Orad will be at booth SL5709.



