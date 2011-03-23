Orad to Highlight Maestro, MVP at NAB



Orad Hi-Tech Systems will feature Maestro, MVP and PlayMaker’s new “PlayNet” module at the NAB Show.



The Maestro on air graphics suite offers an advanced graphic asset management system, solid playout interface and integration with commonly used newsrooms, NLE, automation and traffic systems. One of Maestro’s new features includes an advanced timeline, which relies on script-free logic to simplify the creation and playout process and manage databases.



Orad will also showcase its Morpho 3D character generator at the show. Morpho offers creation and playback from a single user interface. New features include embedded audio, more control options, and graphic capabilities with line graphs, image and text editor options.



MVP offers video and graphic enhancements to any sports event. New features include support for tracking fly cameras, “I-Fly” effects creating a flying camera view between two cameras, and “Muybridge” displaying key frames of fast paced actions.



Orad’s PlayMaker provides high-quality synchronized replay and smart editing tools for game highlights. PlayMaker offers eight I/O channels, super slow motion support, and huge ingests capacity, all in a compact 3U chassis. New for NAB is PlayMaker’s “PlayNet” module, which allows file sharing between servers for preview, copy, or instant playout of clips from remote servers.



Orad will be at booth SL6514.



