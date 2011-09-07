Orad and IBIS announce PowerPlay MAM

Orad and IBIS are to launch PowerPlay, a fast turnaround sports media asset management solution at IBC 2011 (booth 7.B27). PowerPlay is the first solution to come out of Orad's investment in IBIS earlier this year.

PowerPlay is a turnkey solution which manages live sports productions from ingest, through instant highlight editing, to dedicated sports media asset management in a post-production environment.

Combining Orad's PlayMaker sports replay server and the IBIS iFind media management, PowerPlay focuses on fast turnaround for large scale sporting events. PowerPlay can be implemented both in the studio and truck environments.

See Orad on stand 7.B27 at IBC2011.