Optical Cable Corp. Introduces SMPTE Cables, Enclosures

ROANOKE, VA.—Optical Cable Corp. has introduced a new line of SMPTE cables and enclosures to meet a variety of requirements, including demand from broadcasters as 4K UHD proliferates and 8K is on the horizon, the company said.

The new family of SMPTE cable products is engineered to handle any application requirement, according to Scot Fitzgerald, OCC senior engineer. The cables offer high bandwidth, low signal loss and are designed to be highly flexible to enable quick, frequent camera movement. Riser/plenum versions for permanent installations are available, as are three-in-one SMPTE compatible cables for transport of signals from three cameras in a single location via a one cable run.

Image 1 of 4 SMPTE Enclosure Image 2 of 4 OCC RC2U Image 3 of 4 SMPTE Enclosure Image 4 of 4 SMPTE Flexcable

The new line of products also includes modular enclosures designed for SMPTE 304 and other commonly used broadcast connections. They provide integral, full fiber management and integrated splicing capabilities.

Models support up to eight ports on the front and back and the ability to accommodate the three-channel stadium cable. All can be mounted in a standard 19-inch rack without needing additional space above or below.