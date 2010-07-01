Omroep Gelderland adopts ANNOVA Systems news management system

Omroep Gelderland, a key media organization in the Netherlands, has entered into a deal with ANNOVA Systems to add more than 100 OpenMedia news management system user licenses.

With its TV Gelderland and Gelderland Radio and Internet, the publically financed broadcaster Omroep Gelderland serves the biggest province of the Netherlands with 2 million people. With a main studio in Arnhem and regional journalists operating from the offices in Apeldoorn, Nijmegen and Doetinchem, Gelderland TV has an average of 350,000 viewers daily, and Radio Gelderland is ranked at the top of radio stations in Gelderland.

OpenMedia will be installed as the exclusive news management system in all Omroep Gelderland studios. Installation and training will take place at the beginning of July; the system is expected to go on-air in September.