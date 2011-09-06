Omroep Flevoland streamlines multiscreen news production

Harmonic has announced that its ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoding software has been deployed by Omroep Flevoland (OF), an independent broadcaster in the Flevoland region of the Netherlands. OF is using ProMedia Carbon as part of its complete NIS4 system from Dutch newsroom specialist Evoxe, to help streamline production of its sports, entertainment, and 24/7 news broadcasting available to the region's 380,000 residents.

ProMedia Carbon is deployed at OF in a transcoding farm configuration with multiple nodes controlled by Harmonic Workflow System (WFS) software, which the NIS4 system uses to automatically create the video assets. The newsroom sends requests directly to the ProMedia Carbon transcoding farm to archive, retrieve and ingest content; create thumbnails; process commercials; and distribute via the Internet. Common tasks like low-resolution copy creation are also automated by ProMedia Carbon, speeding up operations.