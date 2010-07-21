OmniBus to show iTX Enterprise Suite at IBC2010

New from OmniBus at IBC2010 is the iTX Enterprise Suite. This integrated system unifies ingest, media management, workflow organization, schedule management, asset management, automation, master control and playout to TV, radio and the Web.

The advanced automation and playout functionality sports a new iTX playout engine and I/O hardware, which enables multiple channels on a single unit for transitions between live events, DVE moves between two live inputs, multiple outputs for clean feeds for preview, 1080p60 output or two independent channels from the same unit. An enhanced DVE engine enables complex “coming up” sequences, showing three or four program extracts with support for more complex live junctions, multiple simultaneous on-screen images and independent control of image movement.

See OmniBus at IBC Stand 8.D41.