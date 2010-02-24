OmniBus to Deliver Updated iTX

Omnibus iTX Control Desk

At the NAB Show, OmniBus will be featuring iTX, providing updated features for radio broadcasting, internet television and streaming.



The updated iTX offers advanced aspect radio control with AFD insertion; BXF schedule import; enhanced CG capability and closed-captioning functionality; support for copy guard data insertion; additional bit-rate support for Dolby D (AC3); enhanced support for Front Porch Digital’s DIVArchive; Nielsen audio matermarking insertion; support for a wider range of media formats; scheduled automated routing functionality; support for native FCP format and ideasunlimtited.tv’s content monitoring application, ContentProbe; RSS reader for use as a data source in iTX CG tickers; schedule preview control; sequence insertion for ad-hoc insertion of break sequences into live events and long-form programs; MPEG-2/H.264 IP streaming; V-Chip Data insertion and serial control of up to eight VTRs.



OmniBus will be at Booth N3722.



