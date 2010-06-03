OmniBus iTX offers new features to streamline station group operations

OmniBus Systems has enhanced OmniBus iTX with new features that increase the automation and transmission platform's appeal to call-letter station groups.

OmniBus iTX can enable the move toward an efficient and versatile centralcasting model, operating in a variety of roles for over-the-air broadcasting, production and streaming.

New features intended to streamline station group operations include Roll-Under/Join-in-Progress, Digital EAS Integration, Regional Breakaway, Live Newsbreak and integrated Nielsen Digital Watermarking. Adapting readily to the aggregation of multiple central sites into one location or the distribution of a central site's workload across more than one location, iTX also makes it easy for station groups with a centralized broadcast model to protect against long-term outages of the central site or any local site.