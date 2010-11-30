OmniBus - iTX Enterprise Suite



The iTX Enterprise Suite from OmniBus Systems is fully integrated software-based multiformat content delivery platform for television, radio, mobile and Internet applications.



The application is based on the powerful automated playout capability of iTX and combines it with a range of asset management and workflow modules to provide a fully integrated and efficient file-based workflow for users.



iTX Enterprise Suite embraces the entire content production process, beginning with ingest, and continuing through media management, automated workflow and asset management, and on to automation and playout. It is based on open-standards architecture and provides multiformat operations with a consistent and unified environment for handling all stages of the production and delivery process.



For additional information contact Omnibus Systems at 303-237-4868 or visit www.omnibus.tv.



