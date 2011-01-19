Omneon to feature MediaDeck at CABSAT 2011
Omneon will highlight media storage, processing and distribution infrastructure solutions that enable efficient content production and multiplatform distribution workflows at CABSAT 2011 in Dubai, Feb. 8-10.
Omneon will feature its MediaDeck integrated media server, which delivers the broadcast quality and mission-critical reliability for transmission server applications in a convenient, cost-effective package. Omneon MediaDeck packs up to six video channels, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity and dual-parity RAID storage into a compact 2RU chassis.
With the MediaDeck server, even the smallest broadcast and video production operations can implement robust server-based ingest and playout operations or sophisticated file-based workflows for a broad range of video formats.
The Rhozet Carbon Coder also will be featured. It is a high-performance transcoding solution that facilitates the transfer of media between all major formats and a variety of platforms, including acquisition, editing, playout, archive, the Internet and mobile devices.
