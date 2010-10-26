OCTOPUS Newsroom, Ross Video partner on graphics integration into newsroom system

OCTOPUS Newsroom and Ross Video have partnered to expand the graphics options available for the OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system.

The partnership follows successful testing of OCTOPUS6 and Ross Video’s XPression graphics system, which are integrated through the MOS protocol. As a result of the new integration, users can select templates, edit text, replace graphics and see full-motion previews of XPression graphics directly in the OCTOPUS6 interface.

