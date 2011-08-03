Octopus Newsroom at IBC 2011

Octopus Newsroom will show integration with iPhones or Android phones at IBC 2011 through the OCTOPUS6 Mobile Client. Journalists can create content for broadcast production on computers with Linux, Mac OS X or Windows platform, send stories from their iPhones or Android phones directly to Octopus6 and post to social networks such as Twitter, YouTube or Facebook. Data from social networks can be also used as new sources for their stories.

See Octopus on stand 2.B19 at IBC2011.