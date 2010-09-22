OASYS shows new features at IBC

OASYS demonstrated more new features and updates in Version 5.5 of its playout solutions at IBC2010. The new features on display included the redundancy manager, alarm management and multichannel control system. These enhancements enable users to view which systems are playing which channels, which backups are active for which channels, and to switch either manually or automatically to backup systems based on predefined criteria without the need to have automatic changeover devices.

Other features include browser, a quick and simple way to preview files and to add playout-based metadata, and QC enhancements.

