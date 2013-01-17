NVerzion to showcase automation workflow solutions at NRB Convention

NVerzion will highlight its integrated, simplified media asset management workflow at the 2013 National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention and Exposition, March 2-5, 2013, in Nashville, TN.

The company’s solutions include the Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) and NControl automation platforms designed to maximize efficiencies for file-based broadcast operations.

NVerzion’s CLASS is a flexible and scalable automation platform that combines best-of-breed technologies to optimize terrestrial and file-based operations. CLASS offers broadcasters an alternative to station-in-a-box systems by providing redundancy and guaranteed integration with existing technology.

Capable of scaling up to accommodate hundreds of channels, CLASS provides system-wide control for ingest, traffic, graphics, and playout and is interoperable with a majority of manufacturers and common traffic systems.