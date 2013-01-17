Trending

NVerzion to showcase automation workflow solutions at NRB Convention

NVerzion will highlight its integrated, simplified media asset management workflow at the 2013 National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention and Exposition, March 2-5, 2013, in Nashville, TN.

The company’s solutions include the Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) and NControl automation platforms designed to maximize efficiencies for file-based broadcast operations.

NVerzion’s CLASS is a flexible and scalable automation platform that combines best-of-breed technologies to optimize terrestrial and file-based operations. CLASS offers broadcasters an alternative to station-in-a-box systems by providing redundancy and guaranteed integration with existing technology.

Capable of scaling up to accommodate hundreds of channels, CLASS provides system-wide control for ingest, traffic, graphics, and playout and is interoperable with a majority of manufacturers and common traffic systems.