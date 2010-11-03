NVerzion releases NVero logging application

NVerzion has launched NVero, a complete hardware and software online verification and live video/audio logger application. It encodes off-air composite feeds as Internet-resolution media files and stores those encoded media files for a user-specified period of time. Content can be logged in digital format and then verified using a standard media player from any approved PC on the network.

Coupled with NVERZION’s automation acquisition software, NVero can also be used as a dual-encode device to create low-res encoded copies of files for traffic scheduling verification.

