NVerzion Elite Delivery for Pitch Blue answers content delivery question

Improving workflow efficiency for Pitch Blue users, NVerzion has released Elite Delivery, a complete hardware and software solution enabling stations to easily and economically maximize their use of the industry’s newest standard in program delivery systems.

Pitch Blue, a new cache server developed by CBS, Warner Brothers and Ascent Media, provides a delivery platform for HD syndicated content. The solution records satellite feeds as either SD MPEG-2 or HD MPEG-4 H.264 files and incorporates valuable metadata describing the video as well as where each segment begins and ends.

“The problem is,” said Scott Murphy, president and CEO of NVerzion, “none of the major server manufacturers support the MPEG-4 transport stream, and consequently, we have not proven that stations can play the Pitch Blue captured content on any of the major video servers. Therefore, the customer at the station level must choose between either dubbing the material from the Pitch Blue solution to their server, or they must transcode the content.”

To speed content delivery and salvage the metadata, NVerzion’s Elite Delivery combines three software applications and the hardware necessary for stations to take full advantage of all of the features of Pitch Blue. Although automation agnostic, Elite Delivery includes NVerzion’s NControl to ensure a complete solution. In addition to the necessary hardware, the standard Elite Delivery includes the following:

Pitch Delivery, which moves Pitch Blue-recorded video from the Pitch Blue to a configurable destination (server, archive or transcoder). Pitch Delivery also moves all captured metadata to the automation folder for increased efficiency of the customer's work flow.

NGest, which allows stations to control their Pitch Blue output and server encoder to accurately move the video while maintaining vital metadata segment points. In addition, NGest can build a dub list to create individual files of the segments.

NControl, which can be used to play to air directly from the Pitch Blue when there are no other options. NControl uses the metadata to find and play individual segments.

Created with the tools stations need to use the Pitch Blue to its maximum potential, NVerzion’s Elite Delivery users can expand their solution to include expanded hardware and Rhozet’s transcoding software.