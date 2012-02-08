Nuvotv partners with Ooyala to bring Latino viewers a multi-platform social viewing experience

nuvoTV, the newly launched English-language Latino entertainment television network, and Ooyala, a provider of digital video technology, services and analytics, have partnered to launch a marketing campaign through which cross-device, social-TV experiences increase viewership and drive overall fan engagement for hit shows such as “Operation: Osmin” and others.

Debuting earlier this month, nuvoTV delivered the first-ever multi-platform season premiere both on-air and on Facebook with the first episode of the new season of Operation: Osmin. Using an interactive Facebook app and embedded player developed by Ooyala, the network substantially increased its viewership for the Season two premiere of its reality TV hit “Operation: Osmin” via Facebook.

The network will continue to use Facebook for special promotional events to drive social engagement around its content and to increase tune-in to the full range of programming available.